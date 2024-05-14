Cave-in leaves 3 miners missing and 12 injured at a coal mine in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Mine authorities in southern Poland say that three miners are missing and 12 others were hurt following a cave-in at the Myslowice-Wesola coal mine. A company official said the cave-in happened early Tuesday in an underground area where 15 miners were working. Eleven were immediately brought to the surface, with various degree of injuries. One miner was still being brought out of the mine. Six teams of rescuers were working in the area. The area of the cave-in was near the coal face. In 2023, 15 miners were killed in mine accidents in Poland.

