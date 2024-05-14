Curfew is imposed in New Caledonia after unrest wracks the French territory in the south Pacific

PARIS (AP) — Authorities in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia have announced a two-day curfew and banned gatherings after violent unrest erupted in the capital of Noumea and other areas. The territory’s top French official said on Tuesday that 46 security forces have been injured and 48 people have been arrested. No serious civilian injuries were reported. The French high commissioner said Noumea was wracked by “high intensity” disturbances overnight Monday to Tuesday. He said many stores and video surveillance equipment were damaged. Schools were closed on Tuesday. French media reported that the unrest started with protests against voting reforms that French lawmakers are debating in Paris that would increase the number of people who could cast ballots in New Caledonia.

