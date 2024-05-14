Filipino activists and fishermen sail in 100-boat flotilla to disputed shoal guarded by China

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A flotilla of about 100 fishing boats led by Filipino activists has sailed to a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, where Beijing’s coast guard and suspected militia ships have used powerful water cannons to ward off what they regard as intruders. The Philippine coast guard and navy deployed one patrol ship each to keep watch from a distance on the activists and fishermen, who set off on mostly small wooden fishing boats Wednesday to assert Manila’s sovereignty over the Scarborough Shoal. Dozens of journalists joined the three-day voyage. The activists and volunteers planned to lay small territorial buoys and distribute food packs and fuel to Filipino fishermen near the shoal.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.