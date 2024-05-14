France imposes curfew in New Caledonia after unrest by people who have long sought independence

PARIS (AP) — Authorities in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia have announced a two-day curfew and banned gatherings after violent unrest on the vast archipelago with decades of tensions between indigenous Kanaks seeking independence and colonizers’ descendants who want to remain part of France. French media say the unrest started with protests against voting reforms that French lawmakers are debating in Paris which would expand voter lists. Opponents of the reforms say that would benefit pro-France politicians in New Caledonia and further marginalize the Kanak people. They once suffered from strict segregation policies and widespread discrimination.

