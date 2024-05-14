German court fines prominent far-right politician for knowingly using a Nazi slogan in a speech

HALLE, Germany (AP) — A court in Germany has ruled that one of the best-known figures in the far-right Alternative for Germany party knowingly used a Nazi slogan in a speech and ordered him to pay a fine. The verdict in Björn Höcke’s trial comes months before a regional election in the eastern state of Thuringia in which he plans to run for the governor’s job. The state court in the eastern city of Halle convicted Höcke of using symbols of a former Nazi organization. It imposed a fine totaling 13,000 euros (about $14,000).

By PIETRO DE CRISTOFARO and GEIR MOULSON Associated Press

