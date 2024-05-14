Incumbent Brandon Scott prevails in Baltimore mayor’s race primary

BALTIMORE (AP) — Incumbent Brandon Scott has beat out his main challenger in Baltimore’s Democratic primary for mayor. He prevailed Tuesday against former Mayor Sheila Dixon, whose time in office was cut short in 2010 after she took a plea deal for misappropriating gift cards meant for poor families. Scott is now considered a prohibitive favorite in the general election in the heavily Democratic city. Scott has been the face of Baltimore in the immediate aftermath of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. He has also touted reductions in the city’s homicide rate during his first term.

