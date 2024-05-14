Jason Aldean will honor Toby Keith with a performance at the 2024 ACM Awards

The time has come to raise a red solo cup. Jason Aldean will pay tribute to the late Toby Keith at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday. Across his career, Toby Keith took home 14 ACM Awards, twice winning the top prize of entertainer of the year. Aldean said in a statement that he began his career playing Keith’s songs in clubs. The show will broadcast live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, just north of Dallas. It will stream on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch Live at 8 p.m. Eastern.

