Maryland State Sen. Sarah Elfreth wins Maryland Democratic congressional primary

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Sen. Sarah Elfreth has defeated former U.S. Capitol police officer Harry Dunn in a crowded congressional Democratic primary. Elfreth prevailed in a primary with 22 candidates to replace outgoing Rep. John Sarbanes. The Democrat announced in October he would not seek a 10th term. The heavily Democratic 3rd Congressional District runs between Baltimore and the nation’s capital. Elfreth has highlighted her work as a state legislator, getting bills passed and helping her constituents. She also won endorsements from the state’s teachers union, environmental groups and unions. Elfreth has raised about $1.5 million, though she also received more than $4 million from a super political action committee.

