Migration tracking group says 76 million people were displaced within their countries in 2023

GENEVA (AP) — A top migration monitoring group says conflicts and natural disasters left nearly 76 million people displaced within their countries last year, a new record. Violence in Sudan, Congo and the Middle East together drove two-thirds of the new movement. The Internal Displacement Monitoring Center report found the number of internally displaced people has jumped by 50% over the past five years. The displacement of more than 9 million people in Sudan at the end of 2023 was a record for a single country since the center started tracking such figures 16 years ago. The group reported a total of 3.4 million movements within Gaza in the last quarter of 2023 as many people moved more than once.

