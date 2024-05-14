Opening statements set to kick off second criminal trial for Sen. Bob Menendez
By LARRY NEUMEISTER and MIKE CATALINI
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The bribery trial of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez is ready to start with opening statements Wednesday as prosecutors seek to convince a jury that the longtime powerful Democrat was corrupt. The three-term senator has insisted since his fall arrest that he is not guilty of charges that he used his influence to aid three New Jersey businessmen. Prosecutors say the men gave Menendez and his wife cash, gold bars and a luxury car to ensure Menendez would help them. Menendez is on trial with two of the businessmen. A third has pleaded guilty and agreed to testify against all three defendants. Menendez’s wife is to be tried in July.