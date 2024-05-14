Prime Minister Modi files his nomination to run for a third term in India’s general election

VARANASI, India (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi has filed his nomination to run for third term in India’s general election in the northern city of Varanasi, which is his constituency. Modi hopes to retain his seat in the holy Hindu city, from where he ran and won, first in 2014 and then again in 2019. India’s gigantic, six-week long election began in April, with voting set to go on until June 1 before votes are counted on June 4. Most polls show Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party leading in the race for parliament seats over their main challenger, a broad opposition alliance led by the Indian National Congress and powerful regional parties.

By RAJESH KUMAR SINGH and BISWAJEET BANERJEEE Associated Press

