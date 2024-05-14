Scarred by war, Nigeria’s wounded soldiers fought to recover at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — One evening in November 2020, a year into his military service, Peacemaker Azuegbulam’s dream of being a soldier came to an abrupt end. He was among a group of Nigerian soldiers deployed in that country’s counteroffensive against Islamic extremists when an anti-aircraft weapon was fired at them. When he regained consciousness, his life was no longer the same, and his left leg was later amputated. He was given what he called a chance to recover when he joined Nigeria’s team in last year’s Invictus Games and won Africa’s first gold medal at the event founded by Prince Harry to aid in the rehabilitation of wounded soldiers.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.