Speaker Mike Johnson assails Trump’s felony trial in remarkable visit outside courthouse

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson is assailing the hush money trial case against Donald Trump as a “sham,” the highest-ranking Republican to show up at court and attack the U.S. justice system. The presence of the House leader at Trump’s felony trial in New York on Tuesday serves as a remarkable moment in modern American politics. Johnson claims Democrats are trying to hurt Trump’s chances in the presidential election. Also with the presumptive GOP nominee on Tuesday were U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Republicans are laying the groundwork to potentially challenge the 2024 election results.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.