Survey finds 8,000 women a month got abortion pills despite their states’ bans or restrictions

A new survey says medical providers were prescribing abortion pills to about 8,000 women a month in states with abortion bans or bans on telehealth abortions by the end of 2023. The abortion-rights group Society for Family Planning issued its #WeCount survey Tuesday showing providers in states with laws that seek to protect them from prosecution by other states were writing prescriptions that covered about 1 in 10 abortions nationally. There hasn’t yet been a legal challenge to the laws in Democratic-controlled states that are trying to protect health care providers from the reach of bans in Republican-controlled states.

By LAURA UNGAR and GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press

