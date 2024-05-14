Skip to Content
The US is wrapping up a pier to bring aid to Gaza by sea. But danger and uncertainty lie ahead

Published 11:43 AM

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the coming days, the U.S. military in the eastern Mediterranean is expected to jab one end of a hulking metal dock into a beach in northern Gaza. And that may be the end of the easy part for the Biden administration’s $320 million effort to open a sea route to get humanitarian aid into Gaza. Relief groups point to dangers and uncertainties ahead for aid delivery teams as fighting surges. They say Israel hasn’t improved the humanitarian access and safety promised after an Israeli attack killed a team with World Central Kitchen. The Israeli prime minister’s office says it had enabled the entrance of thousands of aid trucks into Gaza and would continue to do so.

