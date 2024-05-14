US Rep. Carol Miller defeats Jan. 6 rioter Derrick Evans for GOP nomination in West Virginia
By JOHN RABY
Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Congresswoman Carol Miller has turned back a challenge from a convicted Jan. 6 riot participant in West Virginia’s Republican primary. Miller defeated Derrick Evans in the 1st Congressional District. Miller moves on to the November general election. She’ll be seeking her fourth term. Miller had focused on her own accomplishments and endorsements during her campaign. Her opponent served three months in prison after pleading guilty to a felony civil disorder charge in the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Evans has echoed false claims still made by former President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen.