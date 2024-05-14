Whistleblower questions delays and mistakes in way EPA used sensor plane after fiery Ohio derailment

The U.S. government has a specialized plane loaded with advanced sensors that the EPA brags is always ready to deploy within an hour of any kind of chemical disaster. But the plane didn’t fly in eastern Ohio until four days after last year’s disastrous Norfolk Southern derailment. A whistleblower told The Associated Press that the plane could have provided crucial data about the chemicals spewing into the air around East Palestine. He said the plane also could’ve helped officials realize it wasn’t necessary to blow open five tank cars and burn the chemicals inside. The EPA has said the use of the plane was consistent with past missions.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.