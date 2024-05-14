Why AP declared Hogan the winner in Maryland’s GOP Senate primary: Race call explained

WASHINGTON (AP) — Topping the list of contests in this week’s primaries in four states is a U.S. Senate race in Maryland that has further complicated Democratic efforts to keep control of the narrowly divided chamber this fall. The Associated Press declared former Gov. Larry Hogan the winner of the Republican U.S. Senate primary at 8:38 p.m. ET, defeating former state Rep. Robin Ficker and five others. The AP will only declare a winner once it can determine that a trailing candidate can’t close the gap and overtake the vote leader. The competitive Democratic primary between Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and U.S. Rep. David Trone is still too early to call.

