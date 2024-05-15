A small plane crashes in Montana, killing the pilot and a passenger
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says the crash of a single-engine airplane in southeastern Montana killed the pilot and a passenger. The Piper PA-18 crashed near Tillitt Field Airport east of the town of Forsyth on Tuesday afternoon. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton said they have identified the victims but weren’t releasing their names yet. The crash did not start a fire, he said.