An Afghan military helicopter crash in western Afghanistan kills at least 1 person, the Taliban say

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban say a military helicopter crashed in Ghor province in western Afghanistan, killing at least one person. A defense ministry statement says that the crash on Wednesday by the MI-17 was caused by a technical problem. The helicopter was on a rescue mission after a vehicle carrying civilians plunged into a river near the city of Feroz Koh, the provincial capital of Ghor. It says 12 passengers were injured in the crash. It was not clear how many people were on board. Images on social media show dozens gathered at the site to try to help the survivors.

