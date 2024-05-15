Angie Harmon is suing Instacart and a former shopper who shot and killed her dog, Oliver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Actor Angie Harmon has filed a lawsuit against Instacart and a former Instacart shopper who fatally shot her dog in March while delivering groceries at her North Carolina home. The lawsuit was filed last week in Mecklenburg County. It seeks to hold the shopper and Instacart liable for accusations of trespassing, gross negligence, emotional distress and invasion of privacy, among other allegations. Police say the shopper told them he shot the dog after it attacked him. Instacart says it immediately suspended the shopper then later removed him permanently. The company says it runs comprehensive background checks on its shoppers.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.