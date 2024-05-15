Barge hits bridge connecting Galveston and Pelican Island, causing partial collapse and oil spill

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Officials say a barge has hit a bridge in Galveston, Texas, spilling oil into surrounding waters and closing the only road connecting the city to Pelican Island. No injuries have been reported. Officials say one person on the barge was knocked into the water and quickly rescued. A bridge superintendent with the Galveston County Navigation District says the accident happened shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday. A tugboat backing out of a fuel storage operator next to the bridge lost control of two barges. Authorities say one of the barges struck a bridge pillar and two telephone poles.

By LEKAN OYEKANMI and JUAN LOZANO Associated Press

