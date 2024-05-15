Canadians are hopeful shifting winds may push wildfire away from the oil sands hub of Fort McMurray

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Canadian officials say favorable winds are expected to push an “out of control” wildfire away from Canada’s oil sands hub of Fort McMurray, Alberta, a day after thousands were evacuated. Wildfire season has started early in Canada this year with several fires burning across the country’s west, forcing residents out of their homes. The fire, which started last week, caused about 6,600 residents to flee parts of the southern end of Fort McMurray. The rest of the city remains on evacuation alert Wednesday and many others self-evacuated though they weren’t ordered to leave. In 2016, Fort McMurray suffered a devastating blaze that destroyed 2,400 homes and forced more than 80,000 people to flee.

