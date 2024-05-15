Chances of Cyprus peace talks restart look dimmer as Turkish Cypriot leader sees no common ground

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Chances of restarting formal talks to mend Cyprus’ decades-long ethnic division appeared dimmer as the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots told a U.N. envoy that he saw no common ground with Greek Cypriots for a return to negotiations. Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said Wednesday that he conveyed to U.N. envoy María Ángela Holguín Cuéllar that talks can’t happen unless separate Turkish Cypriot sovereignty in the island’s northern third first gains the same international recognition as the Cyprus Republic in the Greek Cypriot south. Holguín was appointed earlier this year to determine what the chances are of a resumption of U.N.-facilitated negotiations.

