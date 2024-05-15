CNX plans $1.5B hydrogen fuels plant at Pittsburgh airport, but wants federal tax credit to build it

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Natural gas producer CNX Resources says it plans to build a $1.5 billion facility at Pittsburgh’s airport to make hydrogen-based fuels. But, in its plan unveiled Wednesday, it says it will only build it if President Joe Biden’s administration allows coal mine methane to qualify for hydrogen production tax credits. Biden’s administration is deciding how to tailor billions in tax credits. CNX said the facility would remove coal mine methane from the atmosphere and blend it with natural gas to produce hydrogen-based airline fuel. Climate change activists say producing hydrogen from fossil fuels, instead of from carbon-free electricity, would undermine the purpose of the hydrogen program to displace fossil fuels.

