Delaware police exchange gunfire with woman in police chase through 2 states that ends in her death

Authorities say a police pursuit that went through two states and involved two separate shootouts with law enforcement officers and several crashes ended with the death of the woman being sought. The pursuit began shortly before noon Tuesday in Delaware, when Wilmington police went to a residence to arrest the 23-year-old woman on a warrant. She fled the home in a vehicle and rammed multiple marked Wilmington police vehicles before driving into Pennsylvania. After crashing her vehicle, authorities say she started firing at officers who returned fire. She then carjacked another vehicle and crashed into a structure. She then entered a home and took another car and tried to flee again but was stopped when officers opened fire. The woman’s name hasn’t been released.

