Driver spins off-road into power pole near Thousand Palms, suffers major injuries

Published 2:47 PM

A driver suffered major injuries after crashing into a power pole near Thousand Palms today.

The driver, an adult with three other passengers in his gray Chevrolet SUV, spun off the road and collided with the pole at around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to California Highway Patrol spokesman David Torres.   

A male juvenile also suffered a leg laceration in the incident, Torres told City News Service. The other passengers, a woman and a juvenile girl, were not injured.

Southern California Edison staff at the scene were also evaluating whether the pole needed to come down as a result of the damage.

City News Service

