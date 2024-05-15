Family of Lewiston shooter to testify before commission investigating tragedy

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — An independent commission investigating Maine’s deadliest mass shooting is preparing to hear from the shooter’s family for the first time. Army reservist Robert Card killed 18 people with an assault rifle in Lewiston last October. Card was a hand grenade instructor in the reserves and had become so paranoid that his family went to police for help. But officers didn’t take his guns away. Lawmakers later clarified Maine’s “yellow flag” law enabling authorities to remove weapons from a person in crisis. The family apologized to Card’s victims in March and released an analysis of his brain showing he had traumatic injuries.

