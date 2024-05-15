Fire threat eases near Canada’s oil sands hub, but a long, hot summer looms

The threat of a wildfire near Canada’s oil sands hub of Fort McMurray, Alberta, appeared to be easing Wednesday, a day after thousands of residents were forced to evacuate their homes in the city of 68,000. Favorable winds were expected to push the fire away. Many residents of the northwest Canada city earn a paycheck from the nearby oil industry that contributes to the planet-warming emissions that worsen the threat of wildfires. A long and likely hot summer lies ahead, but fire officials have said it’s not clear that wildfire smoke will be the same problem it was during last year’s record-setting wildfire summer.

By SUMAN NAISHADHAM and ROB GILLIES Associated Press

