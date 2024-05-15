From Hogan to a Trumpier Senate: Takeways from Tuesday’s primaries

Voters in several states have chosen nominees in critical races that could decide the balance of power on Capitol Hill next year. Maryland’s Republican former Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday easily won his party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate seat opened by Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin’s retirement. Hogan will face Democrat Angela Alsobrooks, who notched a striking win in a contentious primary in which she was dramatically outspent. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has won the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. Former presidential candidate Nikki Haley keeps racking up votes from Republicans who don’t want to vote for Donald Trump.

