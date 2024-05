Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii has been crowned Miss USA 2023, more than a week after the previous titleholder resigned citing her mental health. Gankiewicz, a model who leads a female empowerment nonprofit, will hold the title until August — the remainder of the pageant’s term. As the first runner-up, Gankiewicz was announced as the replacement for former Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt, who stepped aside May 6.

