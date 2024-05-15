Hearing delayed for Utah author of children’s book on grief who is charged in husband’s death

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah judge has postponed a hearing to determine if prosecutors have enough evidence to proceed to trial in the case of a woman charged with fatally poisoning her husband before she published a children’s book about coping with grief. Judge Richard Mrazik on Wednesday delayed the hearing until June 18-20 after prosecutors said they would need three days to present their evidence against 33-year-old Kouri Richins, whose lawyer says she is innocent. Richins is charged with aggravated murder and other counts in her husband’s March 2022 fentanyl overdose death at their home in Park City. Prosecutors allege that she slipped five times’ the lethal dose of fentanyl into a cocktail that her 39-year-old husband, Eric Richins, drank.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.