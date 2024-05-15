Judge says Delaware vanity plate rules allow viewpoint discrimination and are unconstitutional

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge says Delaware’s vanity license plate program is unconstitutional because it allows for viewpoint discrimination by officials in deciding whether to approve applications. Tuesday’s ruling came in a lawsuit filed by a breast cancer survivor whose license plate was recalled in 2021 because it contained a “perceived profanity.” A spokesman for the Delaware Department of Transportation said the agency is reviewing the court ruling. The lawsuit exposed how the Division of Motor Vehicles has handled attempts by drivers to express themselves, including those taking aim at President Joe Biden.

