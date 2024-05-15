Lawyer opens defense of US Sen. Bob Menendez in his corruption trial by blaming his wife

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez is blaming the politician’s wife for his legal problems. Avi Weitzman told a jury at the start of Menendez’s corruption trial on Wednesday that the Democrat wasn’t aware his spouse had taken gifts from a trio of businessmen. Weitzman said the once-powerful politician also didn’t know about cash and gold bars hidden in a closet at their New Jersey home. Weitzman’s opening statement came after Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Pomerantz told the jury that Menendez is a corrupt senator who traded his power in return for bribes of gold bars, cash and a car.

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and MIKE CATALINI Associated Press

