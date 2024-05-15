Lift to Rise releases two-year plan to increase affordable housing units in the Coachella Valley

Lift to Rise, along with its 75+ community partners, released their latest plan to increase affordable housing in the Coachella Valley this Wednesday.

This plan is a continuation of the progress made in 2018 when Lift to Rise began a 10-year push to significantly reduce the number of rent-burdened local households through the production of 10,000 new affordable housing units.

The 2024-26 Action Plan, started in December, is the result of more than six months of community outreach and conversations among the partners that make up Lift to Rise's Housing Collaborative Action Network (CAN). Residents had the opportunity to shape the Action Plan process by sharing their housing and economic frustrations through a series of community listening sessions held across the valley.

The plan outlines goals that build upon the tangible results from previous action plans, released by the organization every two years since 2018. It also offers residents, housing developers, local government staffers, elected officials, businesses, and/or nonprofits a chance to take part in bringing more affordable housing to the Coachella Valley.

“The strategic vision outlined in this new Action Plan shows how Lift to Rise partners continue to adapt their approach to reflect community priorities and use innovative solutions to increase affordable housing production,” Mike Walsh, assistant director of the Riverside County Department of Housing and Workforce Solutions and co-chair of the Housing CAN, commented. “Riverside County, all nine Coachella Valley cities, housing developers, nonprofits, and residents leading this work means that every major player in housing can contribute to long-term solutions that greatly improve the quality of life for county residents.”

The CAN's collaborative effort has led to a dramatic increase in affordable housing production in the Coachella Valley over the past two years. Approximately 1,200 units were created in 2024, which is up from the yearly average of 38 units prior to 2018. Additionally, Lift to Rise launched Affordable Housing Pipeline Portal, a public online tool for tracking affordable housing development; grew We Lift: The Coachella Valley’s Housing Catalyst Fund to $44 million; and partnered with local governments, state policymakers, and a growing network of engaged community members to advance affordable housing projects and policies.

The 2024-26 Action Plan sets a goal of reaching 7,500 new units of affordable housing for the Coachella Valley by 2026, with an emphasis on units connected to early childhood education services and improved health equity.

The plan details six strategic focuses:

Pipeline: Encourage development by identifying 3,000 potential units a year that meet the criteria for the Affordable Housing Pipeline.

Encourage development by identifying 3,000 potential units a year that meet the criteria for the Affordable Housing Pipeline. Funding: Address and implement solutions to solve the funding bottleneck occurring due to scarcity of low-income housing tax credits.

Address and implement solutions to solve the funding bottleneck occurring due to scarcity of low-income housing tax credits. Policy advocacy: Move policy and regulations at the local, state, and federal level to enable more affordable housing development.

Move policy and regulations at the local, state, and federal level to enable more affordable housing development. Infrastructure/Utilities: Work to ensure affordable housing opportunities are not limited by utilities or underdeveloped infrastructure.

Work to ensure affordable housing opportunities are not limited by utilities or underdeveloped infrastructure. Movement Building: Build greater public awareness and support for affordable housing in our region through strategic communications and resident leadership

Build greater public awareness and support for affordable housing in our region through strategic communications and resident leadership Rapid Response: Advocate for and develop supports that help residents with emergency housing needs.

Lift to Rise CEO and President Heather Vaikona expressed her passion for this plan, “The Action Plan is our roadmap for the next two years. We created it out of our continued commitment to a belief that we can achieve dramatic results that meet the scale of the challenges facing our community. Our motivation remains deep love and care for everyone in the Coachella Valley. All people need shelter, and we are striving to meet that need in every way we know possible.”

Starting today and continuing through the month of June, Lift to Rise will present the Action Plan to the community and local leaders, including all nine of the Coachella Valley city councils and the Riverside County Board of Supervisors. The presentations will begin at Indian Wells City Hall on Thursday, May 16, at 1:30 PM.

Additionally, Lift to Rise will host an Action Plan Town Hall for the entire Coachella Valley community on Tuesday, June 25. Specific details will be announced later.

Read the complete 2024-26 Action Plan here.