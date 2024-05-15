Man pleads guilty in theft of Arnold Palmer green jacket, other Masters memorabilia from Augusta

CHICAGO (AP) — A former warehouse assistant for the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia has pleaded guilty to transporting millions of dollars worth of stolen Masters tournament memorabilia and historic items, including one of Arnold Palmer’s green jackets. Richard Globensky of Georgia entered the plea Wednesday in federal court in Chicago. Federal prosecutors say the 39-year-old took items from the warehouse to another party in Florida for sale online. They say the scheme lasted nearly a decade and Globensky made roughly $5 million from the sales. He’s to be sentenced Oc.t 29. Prosecutors say the memorabilia also included stolen jackets won Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen.

