Motorcycle collision in Coachella, three injured

Deputies were dispatched at 6:02 AM to the intersection of Grapefruit Boulevard and Mitchelle Drive in Coachella regarding a traffic collision this Wednesday morning.

Deputies located a vehicle and motorcycle with collision damage upon arrival. CalFire responded to the area at 6:03 AM. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Three individuals, the driver of the vehicle and the two passengers of the motorcycle, sustained major injuries and were transported to a local hospital via ambulance.

The roadways have been reopened at this time.

No arrests have been made. The cause of the collision is still under investigation, although alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision.

No additional details are available at this time.