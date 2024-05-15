Pakistan test-fires a new rocket system developed by its military, the army says

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says it has successfully test-fired an indigenously developed rocket system with a range of 400 kilometers, or about 240 miles. A military statement says the rocket launched on Wednesday has a state-of-the-art navigation system, unique trajectory and maneuverable features. The Fatah-II rocket system can engage targets with high precision and defeat any missile defense system. Pakistan’s military often test-fires home-grown cruise missiles and its weapons in an effort to showcase its ability to counter any threat from neighboring India. The two South Asian nuclear-armed rivals have fought three wars against each other since they gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

