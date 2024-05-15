Preakness favorite Muth ruled out of the 2nd leg of the Triple Crown after spiking a fever

BALTIMORE (AP) — Preakness favorite Muth has been ruled out of the second leg of the Triple Crown after spiking a fever. The Maryland Jockey Club announced Muth’s status change Wednesday morning, roughly 12 hours after the horse arrived at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Muth was set to be one of two horses running in the Preakness for two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert. He opened as the 8-5 favorite with Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan second at 5-2. Ray Bryner, the assistant trainer for Mystik Dan, says Muth not being in the Preakness changes the equation.

