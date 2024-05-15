The Netherlands veers sharply to right with new government dominated by party of Geert Wilders
By MOLLY QUELL and RAF CASERT
Associated Press
THE HAGUE (AP) — Anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders and three other party leaders have agreed on a coalition deal that veers the Netherlands toward the hard right. It caps a half year of tumultuous negotiations, though it’s still unclear who will become prime minister. The “Hope, courage and pride” agreement introduces strict measures on asylum seekers, scraps family reunification for refugees and seeks to reduce the number of international students studying in the country. Wilders cried victory on what he called “a historic day.” He claimed he had made sure the three other coalition parties accepted the core of his program.