What to know about a bus crash that killed 8 Mexican farmworkers in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A bus carrying farm workers to a watermelon field in central Florida was sideswiped by a suspected drunk driver and overturned in a field, killing eight people and injuring up to 40 others. The man accused of causing Tuesday morning’s crash appeared before a judge in Ocala, Florida, on Wednesday morning and was ordered held without bond. The farmworkers were from Mexico, working on seasonal or temporary visas, and authorities have not yet released their names. Here’s what to know about the crash.

