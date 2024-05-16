1 person has died and another is hurt after a fiery tanker truck crash in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — One person is dead and another has been hospitalized after a vehicle and a tanker truck crashed on Colorado’s main east-west highway. The crash Thursday on Interstate 70 near Morrison created a fireball and sent up a huge plume of black smoke. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a person in a vehicle died and the truck driver has been hospitalized. The Colorado State Patrol says the truck was pulled off on the shoulder before the crash, but hasn’t released details about how it happened. A photo released by the sheriff’s office shows the charred remains of a vehicle smashed into the back of the tanker truck.

