42 rescued and 3 still missing after migrant boat sends distress signal south of Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says 42 people have been rescued while another three are missing after a boat believed to have been carrying migrants sent out a distress call while sailing in the Mediterranean south of the Greek island of Crete. The Greek coast guard said Thursday it was alerted by the Italian coast guard overnight about a boat in distress 27 nautical miles, or 31 miles, south of Crete. Greek officials said 40 people were rescued by ships that had been sailing in the area, while another two people were later rescued by a Greek navy helicopter. The coast guard said survivors have told them that there are three others still missing, and that search and rescue operations are ongoing.

