Army reservist’s family describes struggle to get help before mass shooting in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The brother-in-law of an Army reservist responsible for killing 18 people in Maine has tearfully apologized for the deadly rampage. An independent commission investigating the mass shooting in Lewiston heard public testimony from Robert Card’s family for the first time. James Herling said through tears Thursday that family members had struggled for months to get help for Card as his mental health declined. Card opened fire with an assault rifle inside a bowling alley and a bar and grill in Lewiston in October. Herling said the family will never forget the victims’ names, and has pictures of them on the walls of their home.

