Census Bureau estimates: Detroit population rises after decades of decline, South dominates growth

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. Census Bureau estimates show America’s Northeast and Midwest cities are rebounding slightly from years of population drops, highlighted by modest growth in Detroit after decades of declines. Government figures released Thursday show Detroit saw its population grow for the first time in decades, rising by 1,852 people to 633,218 inhabitants last year. That’s a milestone for Detroit, which had 1.8 million residents in the 1950s only to see its population plummet afterward. Meanwhile, Census Bureau estimates show 13 of the 15 fastest-growing cities in the U.S. were in the South last year, eight of them in Texas alone.

By COREY WILLIAMS and MIKE SCHNEIDER Associated Press

