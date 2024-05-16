CVUSD Board set to vote on pay increases sparking concern from teachers union amid layoffs

The Coachella Valley Unified School District Board of Education will vote Thursday night on proposed 7% salary increases for several managerial positions.

According to the meeting's agenda, the Director of Nutritional Services, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse, Director of Risk Management and Benefits, and Director of School Safety & Security Services were placed below Coordinators during the September 2022 management reclassification, meaning some teachers' salaries are currently higher than the management positions.

Carissa Carrera, president of the Coachella Valley Teachers Association, said its not the pay hikes that are concerning, since all district staff receive annual salary increases, including teachers.

However, she said the union's concerns fall with the timing of the salary increases which could coincide with dozens of teachers getting laid off.

Carrera pointed to other grant funding that will be voted on at Thursday night's meeting by the Board and has questions regarding the use of the funding, or lack thereof, to retain some of the teachers that have been let go.

