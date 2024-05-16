Donor and consultant convicted again of trying to bribe North Carolina’s insurance commissioner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A major North Carolina political donor and his associate have been convicted a second time of attempting to bribe the state’s insurance commissioner to secure preferential regulatory treatment for his insurance business. Insurance magnate Greg Lindberg and former consultant John Gray were convicted Wednesday of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds and conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud. Both were convicted of the same crimes in 2020, but an appeals court ordered new trials declaring that the trial judge erred in his jury instructions. Before the indictment, Lindberg had given millions of dollars to North Carolina candidate and party committees and independent expenditure groups.

