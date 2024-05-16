Finnish carrier will resume Estonia flights in June after GPS interference prevented landings

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Finland’s national carrier Finnair is resuming flights to Estonia’s second largest city in June after two of its planes were prevented from landing in Tartu last month because of GPS disruptions. The cause of the GPS interference that forced the two flights to return to Helsinki on April 25 and April 26 was not immediately known. Estonian officials blamed the jamming in the region on Russia. Finnair said Tartu Airport now uses radio signals sent from ground stations instead of GPS signals to direct plane landings. The airline said earlier this month that it was suspending flying to Tartu until May 31 because of the interference. The airline said GPS interference has significantly increased since 2022.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.