Fire at a residential building in Germany leaves 3 people dead and 2 with grave injuries

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say a fire at a residential building in western Germany has left three people dead and two others with life-threatening injuries. The fire service said Thursday that the blaze broke out during the night in a kiosk that was part of the building in Duesseldorf and spread to the entrance and second floor. Firefighters used ladders to rescue several people from balconies. Sixteen people were taken to hospitals. Police say the cause of the fire is unclear.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.