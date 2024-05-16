Germany’s parliament lifts immunity for prosecution of a far-right lawmaker

BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers have lifted the immunity from prosecution of one of the far-right Alternative for Germany party’s top candidates in the upcoming European Parliament election as he faces an investigation. The German parliament’s lower house, or Bundestag, voted to lift Petr Bystron’s immunity to clear the way for searches in connection with the investigation. Bystron is currently a lawmaker in Germany’s national parliament but is the no. 2 on his party’s list for the June election to the European Union’s legislature. Last month he denied allegations in a Czech daily that he may have received money from a pro-Russian network. His party’s co-leaders said they hope for a quick conclusion of the investigation.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.